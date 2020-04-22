Saints, students get relief leaving migrant workers in despair

New Delhi: More than thirteen hundred seekers who came for the Chaturmas program of Mahanubhav Panth at Rathoda in Nilanga taluka of Latur. Twenty-three and a half seekers, who have been stuck for twenty-three days due to the lockdown.

Fifteen hundred sadhus had come to Rathoda for a one-month Satsang ceremony on February 27 from Jadhavwadi (Tal Junnar, Pune). The Satsang ceremony of the Mahanubhav sect was going on for a month till March 29. The government announced a lockdown from March 22 to prevent Coronavirus from spreading across the country. Due to this, even the saints who came for the satsang were hit by this and they were stuck in Rathoda village.

Later the ministry had provided them with transport facility to return to their homes.

If BJP govts can send luxury buses to get rich pilgrims from Uttarakhand & elsewhere back to Gujarat & UP sends 100 buses for 7,500 students of rich families from Rajasthan, Centre must arrange for stranded starving workers: Not doing so is criminal. https://t.co/vmUfySVIiK — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 18, 2020

On the other hand, 250 buses were sent to receive 7500 students from Rajasthan hailing from Uttar Pradesh are staying in hostels and paying guest accommodations in Kota city, known for its coaching centres especially for engineering and medical aspirants.

Since the lockdown was imposed across the country last month to control the spread of COVID-19 infections, the students have been anxious to get back to their homes in different states.

Corona Chronicles: Luxury buses for Rich and long march for the poor

Government policies on who gets to go back home and who has to stay is deeply entrenched in class and caste bias.#kotastudents #MigrantsOnTheRoad https://t.co/1XsProjqzY via @Gauri Lankesh News — Gauri Lankesh News (@Gauri_News) April 20, 2020

Bringing back Kota students is injustice towards stranded migrant labourers. #MigrantsOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/EMcGPzSMb2 — ashok (@ashoksah25) April 20, 2020

Following which the twitter was flooded with numerous responses and many also alleged that the media did not speak about the congregation in Rathode Village just like the Nizamuddin Congregation in Delhi.

Many stated that the same should be done with the migrant workers who are struggling to go back to their home towns.

