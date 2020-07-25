Saiyami Kher: With every project an actor gets to learn a new skill

Mumbai: Actress Saiyami Kher says with every new film, an artiste gets to imbibe new talents and skills.

Saiyami took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen riding a horse. She wrote how, during with her debut film “Mirzya”, she learnt horseriding.

“With every project an actor gets to learn a new skill. With Mirzya I had the joy of spending lots of time with horses and learning how to ride and do a few jumps and stunts. After training at @japalouppe for 3 weeks I had the amazing #dannybaldwin @banjipolo and @ben_actionhorses teach me a few stunts,” she wrote in the caption of the photograph.

She says she cannot wait to wait for a Covid-free world because she wants to go horseriding again.

“This was a victory at being able to make my horse rear up for a stunt. Horses are so beautiful and loving. Another thing I can’t wait to get back to in the corona free world,” she added.

On the work front, Saiyami was recently seen in the web series “Breathe: Into The Shadows” and the digitally-released film “Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.