Sajal Ali ties knot with Ahad Raza Mir – Pics inside

Abu Dhabi: Pakistani actress Sajal Ali who is known for her role in the movie ‘Mom’ tied knot with Ahad Raza Mir.

The marriage ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Only couple’s family members, close relatives and friends were present in the ceremony.

Instagram account of Sajal Ali

Hours after the marriage, the actress changed her name on Instagram account.

She became the fifth Pakistani actress whose number of Instagram followers crossed five million. The other four actresses who have more than five million followers are Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan, Marwa Hocane and Ayeza Khan.

Role of actress in movie ‘Mom’

In the movie, directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali.

After the release of the movie, Sridevi had said that the movie would not have been possible without actress Sajal and actor Adnan Siddiqui.

It was the last movie of Sridevi who died on 24th February 2018.