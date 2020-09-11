Sajid Khan once again accused of sexual harassment by Model Paula

Mumbai: In a shocking statement on Thursday, Indian Model Paula accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her when she was just 17. Taking to her Instagram, she penned down a long note stating that she too wanted to accuse Sajid Khan during #MeToo Movement in 2018, but couldn’t dare to speak because she wanted to earn for her family. The model then says that now she dares to speak against the filmmaker as her parents are not with her anymore.

In the post shared by Paula on Wednesday, first of all, she captioned, “Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak!”

Paula accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

The model wrote, “He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me.”

The model further alleges that Sajid told her strip in front of him to get a role in his movie Housefull. Paula adds that she does not have any idea about the number of girls with whom he might have behaved the same way as he did to her.

Paula concluded the confession with a strong statement that ‘people like Sajid should be put behind the bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and stealing one’s dreams away’.

Paula’s statement on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE6l9OyD4SP/

Sajid Khan’s allegations

Back in 2018, Sajid was accused of sexual harassment by not one but three women during the #MeToo movement in the country.

Among them was Saloni Chopra who had detailed her account of sexual harassment and misconduct by Sajid. Besides Saloni, journalist and actor Rachel White had also accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.

Sajid Khan has preyed on women in the industry for years. Here's my story. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/Rufzs9dsp6 — YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) October 11, 2018

In the wake of these allegations, which are in the public domain, Sajid Khan had to step down as the director of Housefull 4.