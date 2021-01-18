Sakina Foundation organizes free health camp in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A free multi-specialty health camp was conducted by Sakina Foundation at Shaikpet, Virat Nagar and MG Nagar on Sunday.

More than 700 persons were screened at the health camp, which offered general physician, pediatric, gynecologist and orthopedic consultation-cum-follow-up. Social activists from women empowerment organizations volunteered in the health camp.

Free medicines worth Rs. 1 Lakh were given to around 700 persons for various ailments. Along with that, first aid was also administered to the locals. Volunteers of Sakina Foundation also conducted a sanitation drive in three localities to ensure residents live in a hygienic environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, Chairman of Sakina Foundation said, “This was our fifth free camp. Our idea is to reach out to the people who cannot afford medicines, senior citizens above 50 years who are in need of medical treatment but cannot reach the hospital.”

He said that with specialist physicians, the foundation ensured that the locals living in localities could get the benefit of health services. Along with this, awareness of prevention from COVID-19 infection and other diseases was also taken up, he added.

Moreover, free medical camps and medicine distribution will be continued in Jubilee Hills Constituency along with awareness programme and sanitation drives.