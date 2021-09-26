Sakina Foundation starts campaign Insaniyat

Hyderabad: Seeing a spike in crimes such as murders, rapes, and violence against humanity in Hyderabad, Sakina Foundation has initiated a series of measures where the citizens get counseling, interaction sessions, and emphasize crime prevention strategies.



Asif Hussain Sohail said, “We are knocking the doors of Masjid, Mandir, Church & Gurudwara, asking the religious, community leaders, welfare association and basti committees to identify and counsel the issues, conflicts and enmity among their locality and surroundings.



The initiative also targets counseling rowdy sheeters.

West Zone, Hyderabad has been adopted as a pilot project and conducted the program at masjid-e-noor in Surya Nagar.

100s of volunteers from different walks of life are involved in conducting the counseling programs. On day 1 of the program itself, many residents and rowdy sheeters have been witnessed to end their conflicts and enmities.



This program will be conducted in every PS limit in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.