Sakshi Dhoni celebrates birthday with Mirza sisters in Dubai

Mumbai: Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni‘s wife celebrated her 32nd birthday with family and friends in Dubai. Ace tennis star Sania Mirza along with hubby and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and sister Anam Mirza were also spotted at the gala birthday bash.

Several visuals from last night’s bash have flooded the internet.

Sania Mirza took to her Instagram story and shared a picture from the occasion and captioned it as ‘fun time’. She also shared another picture with Sakshi Dhoni wishing her a very happy birthday. Anam Mirza too re-posted the story on her Instagram account.

Despite the fierce rivalry between Indian and Pakistani cricketers, this was another example of how well these players get on with each other off the field.





Sania Mirza, who stayed with her parents in Hyderabad for the most part of the COVID-19 lockdown, flew to Dubai in September to spend time with her husband Shoaib Malik as he cannot travel to India.

Singer Rahul Vaidya also attended the birthday celebration in Dubai, and he took to Instagram to share the picture with Sakshi Dhoni and MS Dhoni. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma also attended the gala celebrations.

Sakshi Dhoni shared some more pictures from late last night’s celebration on her Instagram. She also shared the picture with MS Dhoni on her official social media profile, as both posed for the camera. Sakshi Dhoni also posted a picture with friend Kabir Bahia who turned 21 with a caption, ‘Happy Bday twin! @k.a.b.b.s’.

Sakshi recently said she might not have even looked at Dhoni had he sported the long hair look when they met for the first time.

“Luckily I didn’t see him with that long hair. If I had met him when he had that orange long hair I wouldn’t even have looked at him. There has to be aesthetics. It suited John but Mahi with long hair and orange colour on top of it (was not looking great),” Sakshi Dhoni said in a video posted by IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Sakshi also added that she is the only one who can make Dhoni lose his cool.