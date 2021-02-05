Salaries of those refusing Covid shots may be held back: Odisha

Cuttack, Feb 5 : The district administration in Odisha’s Cuttack has warned of withholding salaries of health and Anganwadi workers who refused to take Covid-19 vaccines after registration.

In a directive, Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said such employees cannot withdraw their salaries if they do not take the jab by February 10.

“It is found that a large number of health workers/anganwadi workers who have registered under different establishments are not turning up for Covid-19 vaccination. As the percentage of vaccination of Cuttack district is one of the lowest in the state, it is causing a great embarrassment,” Chayani said in a letter to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation Commissioner, the Principal and Dean, SCB Medical College and Hospital, Chief District Medical Officer and several other officials concerned.

He requested to sensitise the healthcare and anganwadi workers to come forward for vaccination.

“Further, you may instruct the persons registered under different establishments under your jurisdiction to take Covid-19 vaccine positively by 10th of February, which is the last date for Covid vaccination of the health workers/anganwadi workers, failing which their salary/remuneration/stipend for the month will not be drawn,” he said in the letter.

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination will begin in the state from February 6.

As many as 1.92 lakh frontline workers have been enrolled for the drive. The vaccination of frontline workers will be conducted simultaneously along with the drive for healthcare workers, said an official.

