Salaries unpaid from months, say Krishnaveni Talent School teachers

Hyderabad: Teachers of the Krishnaveni Talent School, Tolichowki, have accused the educational institute of not paying them their full salaries over the past few months. The employees also alleged that their management is not letting the state government’s welfare programme for teachers reach beneficiaries as well.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown this year, Telangana chief minister announced that all private school teachers will receive Rs.2,000 as financial aid, along with 25 kilograms of rice.

An insider from Krishnaveni school said that in spite of their institution collecting the tuition fees, it is still claiming that fee collection is zero. The the administration is only paying the accountant and the principal, the teachers, who did not want to be identified tolc Siasat.com.

“They don’t even have the courtesy to pay the non-teaching staff (cleaners and workers),” one of the teachers said. Another teacher remarked that they haven’t been paid their full salaries and provident fund amount for the last two years. The staffer also said that the school only gave five applications for the state government’s scheme and ignored the others.

The teachers, who wanted to remain anonymous fearing retribution, accused the chairman of Krishnaveni the Talent School of diverting money by opening food chains across the city instead of paying the employees.

A third employee who Siasat.com spoke to, claimed that she was only denied last month’s salary. However, she also claimed that she wasn’t given the provident funds of the last two years.

When reached out, the school’s principal didn’t deny or comment on the allegations leveled by the staff. However, she said that she is new and hence is not familiar with the issues raised by teachers..

As many businesses continue to limp even after the lifting of the lockdown, educational institutions which were hit the hardest due to lockdown have come to a financial standstill. The people working in these schools and colleges are struggling to meet their daily ends due to salary cuts and other problems.

Earlier, allegations against Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology, and Mesco College of Pharmacy were also raised by their staff, who also claimed that their institutes are not paying time.