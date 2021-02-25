Sale of donkey meat flourishing in AP

Hyderabad: The number of Donkeys is fast decreasing in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh. Where are these donkeys ending up! According to reports, donkey meat is selling in many districts of Andhra Pradesh especially in Krishna, West Godavari, Guntur and Prakasham. There is a record of an increase in the consumers of this meat in the state.

The sale of donkey meat is banned in India. But the gang selling this meat is very active in many districts of AP as they are bringing in these animals in herds in these districts for the meat business.

Donkey meat which is called “poopy” in slang has not been included in India’s animals for slaughter for meat consumption. As per clauses 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code under the Prevention of Cruelty (slaughtering) 2001 Act, the killing of Mules is a punishable crime. However, the sale of Mule meat is flourishing in the state.

It is said that the herds of donkeys are being transported in lorries due to which the number of Mules in AP is fast decreasing.

According to a recent report, the cost of a mule is ranging between Rs.10,000 to 15,000 and the purchasers are mostly those involved in selling its meat.

These poopy traders are selling this meat as mutton or beef to gullible consumers.

With the flourishing of the donkey meat trade, the number of these animals is fast dwindling in AP.