Salesforce tells staff to work from home till mid-2021

San Francisco, Aug 23 : Leading Cloud software company Salesforce has said employees can work from home until at least July 31, 2021.

The company joins top tech firms like Google Facebook who have extended work from home policy till mid-2021.

“We understand that moving our offices to our homes is not always easy or comfortable — especially for those with families at home or for those who are feeling isolated — and we’re working hard to address the unique needs of our employees during this time,” said Brent Hyder, Salesforce President and Chief People Officer.

“To ensure that our employees have what they need to continue working from home, we are offering $250 for office tools and equipment – in addition to the $250 provided earlier in the year”.

The company has expanded family care leave, making parents eligible for six weeks of paid time off.

“In June, we increased our global back-up childcare offerings through the summer so employees can get reimbursed up to $100 per day for 5 days each month. And today, we’ve extended that through the end of January 2021,” Hyder said.

Facebook has told its 48,000-strong workforce to stay at home through July 2021 and is giving an additional $1,000 to each employee to buy supplies for a home office.

Google had earlier set January 2021 as a tentative timeline for its workers to return to offices.

Twitter has allowed employees to work from home “forever” if they wish so.

While Amazon and Apple expect their employees to return to their respective offices in January, most other tech companies also appeared to be hoping work from home to last till the end of the year.

