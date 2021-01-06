Salesman, who stole gold biscuits but found no buyers, held

New Delhi, Jan 6 : A jewellery store salesman, who stole four gold biscuits from his employer and fled, has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

During course of investigation, the Delhi Police team collected the CCTV footage of shop in Lajpat Nagar, and also found that accused Gaurav Singh left the shop, giving the excuse that he had some work in the area.

The police team also collected his basic details and found that his mobile number was switched off when he left the shop. His family and other staff at the jewellery shop were examined but his present whereabouts could not be traced.

The team then started gathering local intelligence and carried out technical surveillance to trace the suspect and raids were conducted at various places in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, and Lucknow.

On Wednesday, with help of technical and human intelligence, the police team succeeded to trace Singh’s location at his house at Kotla Mubarakpur area and arrested him.

“On sustained interrogation Gaurav Singh disclosed that due to scarcity of money, he had regular fights with his wife so he decided to carry out this crime. He stated that he kept his phone switched off and also he tried to sell the stolen biscuits to various jewellers at Lucknow, and Hardoi but no one purchased them as there was no bill for the said items,” DCP, South East Delhi, R.P. Meena said.

