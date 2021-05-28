Salim Khan says Salman Khan’s Radhe is not a great film

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ was released online recently and the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. While Bhai fans might have liked the film, most of the viewers criticized it to be the same-old cliche ‘masala’ entertainer with no brain.

Now, actor Salman Khan’s father screenwriter Salim Khan has said that the film is not great. Talking to a Hindi language daily newspaper, Salim Khan said that reviewers are feeling the repetition of Salman’s previous film in Radhe. He said that the film before Radhe which is Dabangg 3 was different and Salman’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was good and totally different.

Salim Khan further said that commercial cinema has a responsibility that every person can get money. He said that every person associated with the film, from artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors, and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema should also get the money and this keeps the cycle of cinema making and business going on. Here’s where Salim Khan feels his son Salman has performed. He said the stakeholders are at the advantage otherwise the film is not great.

He also said that the industry does not have good writers and feels the reason for the same is because they do not read Hindi or Urdu literature. He said that people see anything outside and try to Indianise it. He also said that the film Zanjeer made Indian cinema come back on the right path and since then there has been no replacement of writer duo Salim-Javed (Referring to himself and Javed Akhtar).

The film lately has been facing some controversies as well, with its pirated version being shared on WhatsApp and on the basis of a suit filed by Zee, the Delhi High Court ordered WhatsApp users to stop circulating the film.

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.