Salim Malik must respond to April 2000 conversation: PCB

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board was approached by former skipper Salim Malik for removal of his life ban handed in 2000 and to be allowed to contribute to Pakistan cricket. Malik had earlier failed to respond to transcripts provided by the ICC of April 2000 conversation with regards to allegations of match-fixing against him.

After carefully reviewing and studying the requests, the PCB has responded to the former cricketer and made it clear that a response to the transcript is a must to get things started.

The PCB in a release said that the synopsis of the response is:

“You chose not to respond to the contents of the transcripts of a conversation that took place in April 2000.

In the backdrop of the above, the PCB will be unable to proceed any further until such time you respond on the said matter.

The denial and avoidance to respond to the transcripts doesn’t change the admission when, in a 5 May 2014 letter to the then PCB Chairman, you wrote: “Sir, after consultations and on my free will, I have reached a decision that I am ready to accept my wrongdoing, apologise to the fans and want to start by rehabilitation process. I fully understand the consequence of my decision and am ready to cooperate to every extent with ICC and PCB for my rehabilitation program. I would request PCB to talk to ICC if required and start my rehabilitation program at the earliest.”

Source: IANS