Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar in Dhoom 4? Here’s viral poster

Mumbai: The Dhoom series has always managed to engage its audience with its unique heist ideas and thrilling sports bike chases. The franchise just gets bigger and better with each sequel. In Dhoom 3, it was Aamir Khan who impressed the audience with his double role, and was aptly supported by Katrina Kaif.

While the film’s protagonists – Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, remain the same in every installment, it is the villain who is a surprise each time.

And now, according to latest buzz, the two handsome hunks of Bollywood Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are likely to come together for fourth part of much excited action thriller.

It all started when a netizen shared a poster of Dhoom 4 along with Salman’s name on social media. And another posted Akshay’s pictures in full action and informed that the actor has met YRF’s head Aditya Chopra and Dhoom 4 is almost confirmed.

However, it is just a fan-made poster doing the rounds on the internet. Neither the makers nor the actors have made any official announcement. Have look the poster and how fans are reacting to it:

#dhoom4 salman khan in dhoom 4

I can't wait for it 😍 pic.twitter.com/ArYprLSsXq — Manu Rajawat (@manu_rajawat7) June 4, 2021

Big & Breaking News :- #AkshayKumar Sir meeting with #AdityaChopra …!!#Dhoom4 Almost Confirm 🔥



Dil thaam ke baithiye pic.twitter.com/SN0RPR2d3c — 𝑨𝒌𝒌𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝑲𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒍 𝑲𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓🐇 (@iamkapilkumar__) June 7, 2021

Dhoom is an action thriller franchise that has become the second-largest Bollywood film franchise in terms of box-office revenue. The third instalment of the Dhoom series and the sequel to Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).

Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the third installment featured Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra in the lead roles.