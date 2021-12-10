Salman Khan all set for Dabangg tour in Riyadh today

Riyadh: A team led by Salman Khan is all set to take center-stage at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh on Friday for the Dabangg Tour.

The live action will be witnessed today at the International Arena in Boulevard, which happens to be one of the most captivating zones for tourists seeking entertainment at the Riyadh Season.

The team led by Salman Khan reached Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, December 9.

The star-studded tour will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, Maniesh Paul and Aayush Sharma.

Dabangg tour press conference

Salman Khan and his Da-Bangg tour team attended a press conference in Riyadh. Salman shared stories of the same on his Instagram.

المؤتمر الصحفي للنجم سلمان خان ونجوم DA-BANGG ❤️😎

Salman’s hand impressions were taken during the press conference. The actor’s hands will be part of the historic wall of fame in Boulevard in Riyadh.

Salman Khan thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for welcoming them and giving an opportunity to Bollywood to conduct a concert of a scale this large. He also addressed speculations about Jacqueline Fernandez joining the team. The actress was scheduled to be a part of the concert but it was disrupted by the current investigation of her alleged involvement in a money laundering case by ED.

Salman meet Saudi royal court advisor, Turki Alalshikh

Upon landing in Saudi Arabia, Salman met Saudi Royal Court Advisor, Turki Alalshikh, who is also the General Authority for Entertainment. Salam later took to Twitter and shared the same.

About Riyadh Season

The Riyadh Season is a city-wide celebration of Riyadh. It is one of the key initiatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at increasing economic and tourism activity in the country, with a focus on non-religious tourism. Riyadh Season 2021 also known as Riyadh Season 2 started on October 20, 2021 and it will go on till March 2022. Riyadh Season, has attracted 4.5 million visitors in one month and provided more than 122,000 jobs.

People wishing to attend the mega event can book their tickets at Riyadh Season official website.