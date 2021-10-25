Salman Khan, Bhansali reunite; but it’s not ‘Inshallah’

Mumbai: It was in 2019 when ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had announced that he will be collaborating with superstar Salman Khan for his ambitious project ‘Inshallah’. It was also said that the romantic drama will feature Alia Bhatt in the female lead. However, in the same year, it was reported that the film was shelved due to creative differences between Khan and Bhansali.

Fans were very disappointed to learn that the film has been called off as they were excited to see Bhansali and Salman Khan’s collaboration 20 years after the mega-successful Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. And now, according to the latest reports, the duo is surely joining hands for a project but it’s not ‘Inshallah’.

According to Pinkvilla, Sanjay is all set to collaborate with the superstar in a docu-series titled Beyond The Star which will capture Salman Khan’s journey in Bollywood over the last three decades. The series will also provide insights into his family life, personal relationships, his equation with co-stars, colleagues and more.

Sanjay will be part of the docu-series on Salman as he will recall their professional collaboration and the relationship they have shared off-camera, the report said.

It is also being said that apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 30 key members from the industry will be a part of Beyond The Star: Salman Khan.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15. He has Antim: The Final Truth and Tiger 3 in his kitty. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is awaiting the release of the much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and the movie is all set to hit the screens on January 6. He also has ‘Heera Mandi’ in the pipeline.