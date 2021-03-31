Salman Khan cheated on me: Pakistani actress Somy Ali

Mumbai: Pakistani model-actress Somy Ali, who had appeared in many Bollywood movies in 90’s, accused Salman Khan of cheating on her while they were in a relationship. Since past few months Somy has been talking about her bond with Salman, her failed career as an actor, and has been making several shocking revelations about her life.

During a recent interview with Zoom, Somy Ali spoke about her breakup with Salman and said, “It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that.”

However, this is not the first time, Somy had spoken about Salman cheating on her. Earlier during an interaction with MidDay, the Pakistani model turned actor had named Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the woman with whom Salman cheated on her.

Earlier in an interview with Bombay Times, Somy had shared that she only flew down to India to marry Salman. She said, “I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow… I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan. I called my dad. I didn’t tell him why I wanted to visit India. I told him that we have relatives in Mumbai and I wanted to meet them… landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was this ‘struggling actor’, who was staying at a plush hotel.”

Somy Ali, who worked with top stars of B-town like Saif Ali Khan and Suneil Shetty, has been a part of Hindi films such as Anth (1994), Yaar Gaddar (1994), Aao Pyaar Karein (1994), Andolan (1995) and Chupp (1997).

She was born in Karachi, Pakistan. Her mother Tehmina is Iraqi, and her father Madan is Pakistani. After studying at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Karachi till age 12, she, her mother and brother moved to Florida.

Somy Ali is completely away from showbiz for quite sometime now. She is currently running an organisation, No More Tears, which helps people who are mentally or physically abused.