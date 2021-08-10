Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi to share screen for first time?

Mumbai: Bollywood and Tollywood fans have been eagerly waiting to see superstar Salman Khan and megastar Chiranjeevi together on big screen since long time.

Chiranjeevi starrer Lucifer has been in the news for a while now. The megastar will be playing the lead in the Telugu remake of hit Malayalam film Lucifer. Director Mohan Raja will helm the project.

And now, rumours are rife that Salman Khan is likely to play key role in the movie. According to a report in Great Andhra, Chiranjeevi has approached Salman Khan personally to play an important role.

If the rumours turn out to be true, then the inclusion of Salman Khan will help the film to reach more audiences in Hindi. Both the actors are yet to give nods and the official announcement by the makers is still awaited.

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam industry. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and director Mohan Raja. It is rumoured that Nayanthara has been signed to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the movie.

What could be more exciting than the enthusiastic fans especially the movie buffs watching two big stars together on screen?

Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was released on Eid in May. He has Antim and Tiger 3 in kitty. Salman will also play cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited upcoming film Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.