Salman Khan confirms he is dating, here’s what he said

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s dating life and relationships has always been of keen interest for his fans and media. Apart from his biggest box office hits, Salman has always been in news for his personal life. From Aishwarya to Katrina, the actor has dated several pretty actresses from Bollywood in the past.

It was reported that Salman Khan is currently dating singer Iulia Vantur, but he never spoke about it publicly. Though the Radhe actor never officially talked about his relationships, his recent statement will definitely raise your eyebrows.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur (Instagram)

During the finale of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday, host Salman Khan was seen interacting with Shehnaaz Gill on stage. Salman subtly confessed that he’s not single anymore on the national television.

During her fun chat with Salman Khan, Shehnaaz talked about VicKat wedding. “From Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, I have become India’s Shehnaaz Gill. Because India’s Katrina has now become Punjab’s Katrina since she is married now,” she said.

The Kick actor smilingly replied, “Yes, she’s married to Vicky Kaushal, everyone’s happy.”

Pulling Salman Khan’s leg, Shehnaaz further said, “Sir, you just remain happy. You look good as single only.”

The Tiger 3 actor replied, “When I become single, I’ll look even better,” leaving audience confused. Watch the video below.

Fans are now going gaga over his confession. While many thought he dropped a major hint about his relationship with Iulia Vantur, a few of his fans wondered he is dating someone else.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He also has a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.