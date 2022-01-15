Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone & their serious health issues

Mumbai: Over the years, many Bollywood celebrities have shown amazing courage and grace while battling serious medical conditions in real life, and proving to be a source of inspiration for their millions of fans and followers. Not just with their onscreen persona, we also get inspired by their extraordinary stories of hope and strength from their ‘real life’.

Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan are among those celebrities who fought some deadly health issues and came out victorious.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was diagnosed with the neuropathic disorder, Trigeminal Neuralgia, in 2007. Also called as the ‘suicide disease’, the pain in the face, jaw and cheek gets intense and severe. The actor reportedly underwent a nerve surgery in the US in 2011. As per few reports, he still suffers the disorder and is battling the condition courageously.

Bollywood Star Salman Khan (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The actor shared while she found it difficult to articulate the feeling of “emptiness and directionless” that she had been experiencing for months. Since then, she has been vocal about the seriousness of mental health issues and even started an organization called Live Love Laugh to help others who are suffering from the same.

Bollywood Actor Deepika Padukone (Source: Instagram)

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside Ayush Sharma. He has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in his pipeline. Salman will also be seen playing a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited upcoming film Pathan. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has several interesting projects in her kitty which include Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ and Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actress will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathan’.