Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone to share screen space for the first time!

Mumbai: What could be more exciting than the enthusiastic fans especially the movie buffs watching leading stars together on screen? Fans of the superstars Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone have been eagerly waiting to see them together on big screen. And now, if reports are to be believed, the wait is over!

Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone movie on cards

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, inspired by the big flick Avengers, Yash Raj Films will bring together the Tiger and Pathan on the big screen i.e., Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing screen space in Aditya Chopra’s ‘Spy Universe’.

Reportedly, a source has revealed that the success of the Avengers series has shown that viewers love to see their favourite characters coming together on screen.

In recent years, film director Rohit Shetty had experimented the same by creating a cop universe where Singham entered in Simmba’s climax taking the excitement of the audience a notch higher. Now, in his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, the viewers will get to see both Singham and Simmba.

The response received by fans has made Aditya Chopra plan something similar in the near future.

YRF’s Spy Universe

The source was also quoted as saying, “Right now, Tiger (Salman Khan in Tiger franchise) would make a small appearance in Pathan and vice-versa. This would make the audiences familiar about the YRF Spy universe and that all these characters belong to the same world”.

“And wait there’s more. Hrithik in YRF’s War also played a spy. He’s also a part of this universe and hence, would also be a part of this film. It’s a grand ambitious plan and won’t be easy to pull off. Aditya Chopra is aware of it and is determined to make it happen at all costs. Needless to say, if it gets made, it’ll be the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema,” source quoted as per Bollywood Hungama report.

As the reports of these big stars Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif coming together have surfaced, a trade expert was quoted by the portal as saying, “Minimum Rs. 100 crore weekend opening is guaranteed! We really hope we get to see this film.”

Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s family drama along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in sports-drama ‘83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh.

Speaking about Salman’s work front, the Dabangg star has a few interesting projects in the pipeline which includes, Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reportedly, he will also be playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.