Salman Khan exits Bigg Boss 18 hosting seat: Meet the new host

Mumbai: There’s an update for Bigg Boss 18 fans. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his iconic presence on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, will not be hosting the much-anticipated segment. The reason behind his absence is reportedly due to security concerns following a recent security scare involving Salman Khan.

Farah Khan will be stepping in for Salman Khan as the host for this weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Known for her humor, charm, and sharp wit, Farah is expected to bring her unique flair to the show while schooling the contestants.

The security scare occurred when a man illegally entered a shooting location in Mumbai, where Salman Khan was filming. When questioned, the man reportedly asked, “Bishnoi ko bulau kya?” (Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi?), referring to the infamous gangster.

Following the incident, the police detained the man and are currently questioning him. The situation has raised concerns for Salman Khan’s safety, leading to his decision to step back from the episode this weekend.

The Bishnoi gang, which has previously threatened Salman Khan due to the blackbuck poaching incident in 1998, allegedly wants to harm the actor over the killing of the sacred animal.

While Salman Khan’s absence will surely leave a void, fans are eager to see Farah Khan in action, hoping she will bring her own brand of entertainment to the show.