Salman Khan gifts a Range Rover to Katrina Kaif; check what Ranbir gave on her wedding

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married recently in a much-hyped wedding that took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan. The couple has been shelling out major couple goals with their dreamy and romantic marriage photos on social media.

They have been ruling the internet and the craze among their fans is on another level. Amidst this, a few reports talking about the insanely expensive gifts that Kaushals received are surfacing online and the prices will surely blow away your mind.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with Katrina Kaif, gifted a very swanky Range Rover which is reportedly worth Rs 3 crore. On the other hand actor, Ranbir Kapoor was gifted a diamond necklace worth Rs 2.7 crores.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Check out some of the other gifts that Mr and Mrs Kaushal received:

Vicky and Katrina received an expensive and beautiful painting which is worth Rs 1.5 lakhs. Hrithik Roshan reportedly gifted a BMW G310 R worth Rs. 3 lakhs to the newlyweds. While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gifted Katrina diamond earrings worth Rs 6.4 lakhs, Taapsee gave a platinum bracelet to Vicky worth Rs 1.4 lakhs.

Katrina’s beautiful engagement ring has grabbed a lot of eyeballs that have been gifted by her hubby. As per reports, the ring costs a whopping Rs 7.4 lakh.