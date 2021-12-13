Salman Khan gifts a Range Rover to Katrina Kaif; check what Ranbir gave on her wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been shelling out major couple goals with their dreamy and romantic marriage photos on social media

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 13th December 2021 5:02 pm IST
Salman Khan gifts a Range Rover to Katrina Kaif; check what Ranbir gave on her wedding
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married recently in a much-hyped wedding that took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan. The couple has been shelling out major couple goals with their dreamy and romantic marriage photos on social media.

They have been ruling the internet and the craze among their fans is on another level. Amidst this, a few reports talking about the insanely expensive gifts that Kaushals received are surfacing online and the prices will surely blow away your mind.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with Katrina Kaif, gifted a very swanky Range Rover which is reportedly worth Rs 3 crore. On the other hand actor, Ranbir Kapoor was gifted a diamond necklace worth Rs 2.7 crores.

MS Education Academy
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Check out some of the other gifts that Mr and Mrs Kaushal received:

Vicky and Katrina received an expensive and beautiful painting which is worth Rs 1.5 lakhs. Hrithik Roshan reportedly gifted a BMW G310 R worth Rs. 3 lakhs to the newlyweds. While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gifted Katrina diamond earrings worth Rs 6.4 lakhs, Taapsee gave a platinum bracelet to Vicky worth Rs 1.4 lakhs.

Katrina’s beautiful engagement ring has grabbed a lot of eyeballs that have been gifted by her hubby. As per reports, the ring costs a whopping Rs 7.4 lakh.

Katrina Kaif's engagement ring's COST will blow away your mind!
Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring reminded many of the very famous sapphire ring that was worn by Princess Diana (Instagram)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button