Salman Khan helps 18-year-old after his father dies of COVID

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is known for his philanthropy and for his humanitarian initiatives for the people. Ever since the pandemic broke out, the actor has been doing his part to help people in need. Last week, he stepped out to distribute meals to the frontline workers.

Bhaijaan of Bollywood, who is also known as ‘man with golden heart’, recently helped an 18-year-old boy from Karnataka who sought financial help after his father passed away due to COVID-19.

Yuva Sena leader Rahul N Kanal, who is working in collaboration with Salman Khan, told TOI that they have provided ration and educational equipment to the young boy. He also added that they will be there for him and provide whatever is needed for his betterment.

Kanal further revealed to the newsportal that Salman Khan has told his fans and all his social media fan clubs to go out and be there for every human in need. He further added that the superstar is aware of each and every aid that his fan clubs are providing.

Great work team !!! One big family let’s do our bit and be there for one and all… let’s do our best… together in this… God willingly we shall come out winning… Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there 🙏🤗 https://t.co/9JO8AgcQ81 — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 4, 2021

Salman Khan has been winning hearts of his fans with his act of kindness. Last week, he, along with the Yuv Sena leader, distributed 5000 meal packets to frontline workers in Mumbai. A video of the same has gone viral on social media where the actor can be seen coming out to check the quality of food.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is waiting for his highly anticipated upcoming film Radhe which is all set to hit screens on May 13. He also has Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif in his kitty. Bhaijaan will also be seen playing cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.