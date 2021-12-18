Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reunite

Mumbai: Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to bounce back to their professional commitments after two weeks. While Vicky stepped out last night for one of his projects, Katrina will be heading to New Delhi soon for a crucial shooting schedule of Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan.

Salman and Katrina are gearing up for the final leg of their upcoming espionage thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The duo earlier wrapped up the shoot schedule in various international locations including Russia, Turkey and Austria.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source said, “It will be an intense 15-day schedule. Salman and Katrina will both shoot in the Capital and all preparations are underway. The crew will have a task at hand right from protecting their looks from leaking, to crowd management.”

Tiger 3 will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. The first part – Ek Tha Tiger – released in 2012 while Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017. Salman Khan reprises his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore in the third part while Katrina Kaif again plays Zoya Humaini.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a lavish and royal wedding on December 9. The couple have planned to host a grand reception on December 20. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood biggies are expected to attend the ceremony.