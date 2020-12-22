Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif set to shoot for Tiger 3 in Middle East

Mumbai: Ever since the sequel of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif espionage thriller Tiger Zinda Hai has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details and updates about ‘Tiger 3’. And now, according to the latest update, the big flick is all set to begin its shooting in 2021.

According to a latest report in Times Of India, Katrina Kaif, who recently started shooting for ‘Phone Boot’ alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is getting ready for her ninth film with her ex Salman Khan.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the first schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ will be in Mumbai and will kick off sometime in March 2021, mostly the third week. The second schedule will take Salman and Katrina to the Middle East and the third and final schedule is likely to be in Mumbai again.

Report says that the movie will be shot in several countries in Middle East but the makers are currently working on it owing to coronavirus pandemic.

As per TOI report, the third part of Tiger series will be set on a more lavish scale than the first two.

A source close to the film also said that there is confirmation that ‘Tiger 3’ will remain the film’s title. It’s a tentative title, the source said.

Tiger 3 is being produced by Maneesh Sharma. The first part ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was helmed by Kabir Khan and the second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ by Ali Abbas Zafar who will also be directing the third part.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in Prabhudheva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Apart from this, Salman has also announced, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde. He also has ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman Khan will also be making special appearance in SRK’s Pathan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have previously played the lead pair in ‘Yuvvraaj’, ‘Partner’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Both have also made special appearances in each others movies.