Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s marriage video goes viral; there’s a twist!

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be reportedly exchanging the wedding vows on December 9 in Rajasthan. Wedding preparations among both the families are in full swing. Though there isn’t any official announcement yet, everyone are gearing up for divas’ big day.

Amidst this, a video of superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif getting married is surfacing online. Well, before proceeding ahead, let us tell you that the viral clip is from the sets of their film ‘Bharat’. In the video, we can see Salman in the getup of an elderly man standing in front of Katrina. On the director’s command, the duo puts the garlands on each other’s neck.

The video is being shared on social media and fans could not stop commenting on it. Watch it below:

Katrina-Salman’s bond

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been hot-n-happening ever since they were first seen on the big screen. It was speculated that they were in a relationship for almost 7 years. Katrina started her career in 2003 and since then, it was rumoured that she dated Salman till 2010. But, the two never confirmed the same and it was always speculated that they are in relationship.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s still from Dil Diyan Gallan (YouTube)

But soon their equation turned sour and differences led to their bitter breakup. Post which, Katrina reportedly was in relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Reports have it that the Tiger Zindai Hai actress and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9th at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Sangeet and Mehendi will take place on 7th and 8th of December respectively. More details are awaited.

What’s on their work front?

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan recently went to abroad for the Tiger 3’s shoot. Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’. She has ‘Phone Bhoot’ and an untitled one with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda.

On the other hand, Salman’s Antim got released worlwide on November 26th. He has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and cameo in Pathan in the pipeline.