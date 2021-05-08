Salman Khan lauds ‘Seeti Maar’ composer Devi Sri Prasad

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan on Saturday lauded music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who he has worked with for his upcoming movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

‘Seeti Maar’, the first track of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has become the fastest song to gain over 100 million views on YouTube.

Prasad shared a special video with BTS images from the shoot of the song ‘Seeti Maar’on social media. The video also showcased DSP’s dancing skills from footage of his earlier stage performance of the song’s original rendition.

Talking about the composition in the BTS video Salman Khan said, “Devi Prasad has done the track and he is Outstanding.”

Happy with the response the track has got, Prasad shared, “I am elated with the response the audience has showered for ‘Seeti Maar’. I am grateful to Salman Bhai and Prabhu Deva Master for trusting me with it. I am glad that ‘Seeti Maar’ created the magic yet again.”

The lyrics of the track have been penned by Shabbir Ahmad and the music is composed by Prasad, whose last collaboration with Salman was the sensational hit ‘Dhinka Chika’ in 2011 rom-com ‘Ready’. The track is crooned by Kamaal Khan and Iulia.

A MILLION THANKS 4 d FASTEST 100 MILLION #SeetiMaar 🙏



ThankU dear @BeingSalmanKhan bhai🙏& @PDdancing Master🙏



Here's a small VIDEO wit some EXCLUSIVE BTS Pics & a Performance Footage 4 all of YOU as my GRATITUDE 4 ur IMMENSE LOVE 4 SEETIMAAR♥️🕺💃🙏https://t.co/7I55OVTkeJ — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) May 8, 2021

Packed with Salman Khan’s signature style of dance, his pairing with Disha Patani, Shaikh Jani Basha also known as Jani Master’s choreography and Prabhudeva’s direction, ‘Seeti Maar’ has all the elements to make the track a rage amongst the audience.

Alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani, ‘Radhe’ also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.