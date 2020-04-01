menu
Salman Khan mourns death of nephew Abdullah Khan

Posted by Sameer Published: April 01, 2020, 8:51 am IST
Mumbai: Salman Khan on Tuesday mourned the demise of his nephew Abdullah Khan who passed away at a Mumbai hospital last night.

The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to remember his nephew who breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital.

Salman shared a picture of himself with Abdullah in which the two are seen posing.

“Will always love you…” Salman wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Will always love you…

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Lulia Vantur condoles demise of Abdullah

Salman Khan’s close friend Lulia Vantur also took to Instagram to condole the demise of Abdullah Khan.

Vantur posted a picture of Abdullah and wrote, “As u said “we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome” @aaba81 u left too soon.” The ‘Sultan’ actor is currently staying indoors at his Panvel farmhouse in view of the COVID-19 spread.

Source: ANI

