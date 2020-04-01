Salman Khan mourns death of nephew Abdullah Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan on Tuesday mourned the demise of his nephew Abdullah Khan who passed away at a Mumbai hospital last night.

The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to remember his nephew who breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital.

Salman shared a picture of himself with Abdullah in which the two are seen posing.

“Will always love you…” Salman wrote in the caption.

Lulia Vantur condoles demise of Abdullah

Salman Khan’s close friend Lulia Vantur also took to Instagram to condole the demise of Abdullah Khan.

Vantur posted a picture of Abdullah and wrote, “As u said “we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome” @aaba81 u left too soon.” The ‘Sultan’ actor is currently staying indoors at his Panvel farmhouse in view of the COVID-19 spread.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.