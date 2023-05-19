Salman Khan once fired a bullet at Shah Rukh Khan, here’s why

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently talked about the camaraderie he shares with Shah Rukh Khan during his appearance on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. The actor also talked about the incident that happened on the sets of Karan Arjun. Bhaijaan said that he once fired a bullet at Shah Rukh Khan at Karan Arjun sets.

Yes, Salman Khan said that he once fired a bullet at his co-star Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of his hit film Karan Arjun. He said, “During shooting, there are blank guns. I got a blank gun from action director Bhiku Verma. A party was going on and Rajasthani folk dancers were present. I told Shahrukh, I’ll call you for a dance, you refuse, and then we will engage in a scuffle, and here’s a blank gun. I will fire a shot at you and you will fall down.” He said that Shahrukh replied to him that he was not in a mood as he was tired.

Salman Khan added that he then pulled SRK’s hand, and snatched away his hand. He said SRK pushed him and he pushed SRK back and a scuffle ensued between them. Bhaijaan said that he then took out the gun and fired a shot at the Pathaan actor. He said after firing a shot King Khan did a somersault and fell down.

“For ten minutes, I stood with red eyes, and said, Koi Nahin uthega, Sabko Maar Doonga. Rakesh ji’s hands started trembling. I said, ‘Shahrukh Uth, Shahrukh Uth (Shahrukh wake up). When Shahrukh didn’t wake up, Sohail, Bhiku Da panicked. I checked my gun. Suddenly Shahrukh started snoring. So, the Pathaan was at last alive. I again fired 3-4 shots, and everybody started laughing…….I think Shahrukh is the best performer of the industry. There’s no need to say this. This performance was much better than Arjun’s performance. Everybody was convinced and many were trying to flee the set. It was a good experience”, Salman Khan said.

Karan Arjun, which was released in 1995, was directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. It starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni and Kajol in lead roles.

Watch the video below.

Salman Khan played a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan recently. The duo will be seen again in Tiger 3 as SRK will be playing a cameo in Salman Khan’s film.