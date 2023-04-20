Salman Khan refused to hit Jagapathi Babu during shoot, know why

Mumbai: Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on the eve of Eid. One of the top popular actor in India, Jagapathi Babu plays the role of the prime antagonist in Farhad Samji’s film. As the movie is talked about everywhere, Jagapathi revealed in an interview recently that Salman Khan was initially hesitant about hitting him on the sets.

Yes, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Jagapathi Babu said, Salman makes everything simple. He said that Bhaijaan guides everyone on the sets and no one feels intimidated by him at all because he doesn’t make you feel that way.

The report in the HT quoted him saying about Bhaijaan, ”He makes it so simple. He guides you. You don’t feel intimidated by him at all because he doesn’t make you feel that way. In fact, we were supposed to have a fight (scene) but due to covid and dengue, we couldn’t, bad luck.”

”There was no reservation regarding the role. Bhai wanted me to dye my hair black and look younger. This is because he has this logic and said ‘I can’t fight a person who is older than me.’ So. we had to do that and nothing else. It wasn’t a reservation but something that the character needed, ‘he added.

Talking about how he became part of the film, Jagapathi Babu said that Gunjalkar who is with Salman Khan is a major instrument for it. He further said that he doesn’t see much of a difference between the South and Bollywood film. He said, “I really didn’t find much of a difference honestly. It was cooler…there was no pressure at all, like money pressure, and budget pressure. It went smoothly. I can’t generalise and say that for all Bollywood (films) but only for this project.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to hit the screens on April 21, Friday on the occasion of Eid this year.