Salman Khan rejects a movie with Aamir Khan; Know why

Mumbai: In November 2020 , it was said that superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will be part of one project for the first time in the history of Bollywood. Fans and movie buffs were left excited as they were super happy to witness the magic of all the three Khans on big screen.

It was reported that Salman and SRK will play cameos in Aamir’s highly anticipated upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chadha’. The two stars were about to revisit their iconic characters from their ‘90s in the movie. However, it seems like nothing as such is happening.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Salman Khan quits Laal Singh Chaddha

Going by the latest updates, while SRK is still a part of Laal Singh Chaddha, Salman has reportedly opted out of the film.

According Bollywood Hungama, makers have chopped off Salman’s part from the movie as the Radhe actor is unable to shoot for the same due to date-related issues.

“Aamir had reserved a special part for Salman in Laal Singh Chaddha, however, with the date of release nearing, he has decided to chop that off completely. While multiple attempts were made to shoot the cameo, the dates of Salman couldn’t match. So, he is no longer a part of Laal Singh Chaddha,” a source told the news portal.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan and has Kareena Kapoor Khan playing the female lead role. The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster titled Forrest Gump.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s onscreen camaraderie with Aamir Khan

Salman and Aamir worked together in 1994’s cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna. Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan have never worked together in a film except for briefly sharing screen space in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 1993 film Pehla Nasha.