Salman Khan releases his track ‘Dance With Me’ -Watch

Published: 29th January 2022 3:06 pm IST
Mumbai: After unveiling the teaser of the song ‘Dance With Me’ on Friday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally unveiled the song on Saturday.

The superstar took to his social media handle to unveil the highly anticipated song and ever since the release, his fans have been flooding the comments section with praises for it.

Sung by Salman and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, ‘Dance With Me’ promises to be an electrifying dance number.

Salman took to Instagram and wrote: “#DanceWithMe song out now… Suno dekho aur batao kaisa laga (listen and tell me how is it).”

The actor looked his stylish best in the song, combined with his melodious voice.

