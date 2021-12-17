Salman Khan rents out his flat; know its cost per month

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who resides in luxurious Galaxy apartments, is a proud owner of multiple properties in Mumbai. The actor reportedly given one of his properties on rent. Well, wondering would be the the rent of superstar’s pad?

According to Money Control report, Salman Khan has rented out his apartment that he owns at Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai, at Rs 95,000 a month. Isn’t that pretty huge? The flat was reportedly registered on December 6. “The tenure of the agreement is 33 months, documents showed,” the report said.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago it was reported that Salman Khan has acquired a new property in Bandra on a rental basis for 8.25 lakhs per month. The duplex is located on the 17th and 18th floor of the Bandra’s Maqba Heights, a property owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. It was reported that the apartment will be a home for a writer working for Khan’s firm — Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited.

Bhaijaan is currently busy with the 15th season of Bigg Boss following which he shall feature in some exciting projects. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He has Tiger 3, the third instalment of the RAW agent series which is also set to hit the screens next year.

Salman will be reprising his role as Tiger, Emraan Hashmi will be playing the antagonist and Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the female lead role of Zoya.