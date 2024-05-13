Salman Khan says NO to Bigg Boss OTT 3? Meet new host

With Salman's hectic shooting schedule, it appears that the makers are considering alternative options as Bhaijaan's replacement

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2024 12:01 pm IST
Salman Khan might not host Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Image Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Salman Khan, the beloved host of Bigg Boss, might not grace the screens for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to his jam-packed shooting commitments. Yes, you read that right! As fans eagerly anticipate the new season, reports suggest that scheduling conflicts might prevent Bhaijaan from taking up the hosting duties this time.

The rumor mill has been buzzing with speculation about potential hosts, with names like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar being tossed around by the show’s makers. With Salman’s hectic shooting schedule, it appears that the makers are considering alternative options to ensure the show goes on seamlessly.

Sources close to the production reveal that Salman Khan’s filming commitments, particularly for his upcoming project “Sikandar” with director AR Murugadoss, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, have posed significant scheduling challenges.

As discussions continue, it remains uncertain whether Salman will be able to make time for Bigg Boss OTT 3 amidst his busy schedule.

