Salman Khan says NO to Bigg Boss OTT 3? Meet new host

Mumbai: Salman Khan, the beloved host of Bigg Boss, might not grace the screens for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to his jam-packed shooting commitments. Yes, you read that right! As fans eagerly anticipate the new season, reports suggest that scheduling conflicts might prevent Bhaijaan from taking up the hosting duties this time.

The rumor mill has been buzzing with speculation about potential hosts, with names like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar being tossed around by the show’s makers. With Salman’s hectic shooting schedule, it appears that the makers are considering alternative options to ensure the show goes on seamlessly.

Sources close to the production reveal that Salman Khan’s filming commitments, particularly for his upcoming project “Sikandar” with director AR Murugadoss, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, have posed significant scheduling challenges.

As discussions continue, it remains uncertain whether Salman will be able to make time for Bigg Boss OTT 3 amidst his busy schedule.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for further updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.