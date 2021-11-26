Salman Khan-starrer Antim Twitter review & public reaction

Mumbai: Bhaijaan is back on big screens! Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to theatres after a hiatus of almost two years with the much-anticipated film Antim-The Final Truth. The film which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, got released worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26 (Friday).

Antim has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salman Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim released by Zee Studios. It is a remake of the successful Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and has Salman Khan playing the character of a Sikh cop.

Antim Twitter review

Fans were waiting for the movie ever since it was announced. As the movie finally got released in theatres today, netizens have been taking to Twitter to put out their review. Many lauded the ‘Real, Raw and Ruthless’ role of Salman Khan and gave a thumps-up for the movie.

The raw and ripped avatars and action sequences of Salman and Aayush is the one more thing which is gaining a lot of praises from the audiences and critics. Check out some of the tweets below:

Congratulations team #Antim..Loved the film!!@BeingSalmanKhan Sir u are so so amazing as #Rajveer..#Aayush has smashed it as #Rahuliya💥💥

N lovely #Mahima u had my heart..

Bestest wishes to the team 💫🙌🏻



Go n watch this action packed entertainer in the theatres near you !! — Adarsh Akshay (@Adarshshuklaa85) November 26, 2021

Love and Blessing #SalmanKhan gets from every age group nd strata of society is what really matters❤️..happy that even though not his main lead still #Antim getting all praise nd bringing +vty back for SK..for you all's appetite of BO there is giant #Tiger3 🔥🔥#AntimReview pic.twitter.com/NbuSeW0cfo — BeingHonest😷 (@Itsss_Shivam) November 26, 2021

Finished watching #Antim

Intensely packed storyline with power packed action sequences elevated by tyrannic BGM. #SalmanKhan screen presence is stupendous!! #Ayush has succeeded in pulling off a blatant and ruthless gangster. Interval and Climax is the pinnacle of movie.

4⭐️/5 pic.twitter.com/61VcmVVfg4 — Soham Raj Tripathy (@beingsrt) November 26, 2021

Director #MaheshManjrekar attempts the gangster drama yet again with #Antim and though he gives it all, #Vaastav [#SanjayDutt] – also about a gangster – remains his best work to date… #RaviBasrur’s background score is electrifying. #AntimReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2021

https://twitter.com/iamshivam555/status/1464132482710663169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1464132482710663169%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.india.com%2Fentertainment%2Fantim-twitter-review-salman-khan-fans-celebrate-gripping-and-emotional-gangster-drama-call-it-raw-powerful-5111602%2F