Salman Khan to celebrate birthday with Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be turning a year older and fabulous on December 27. Bhaijaan is all set to ring in his 55th birthday on Bigg Boss 14 and the celebrations have also began on sets of the show. His friend and co-star Jacqueline Fernanadez will be joining him for the celebrations.

According to media reports, apart from Jacqueline other names from Bollywood including Raveena Tandon, Shehnaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande

will be seen joining the celebrations in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan’s birthday on Bigg Boss

‘Bigg Boss’ famed-Punjabi singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill is currently gaining popularity over a stint from ‘Bigg Boss 14′, which has gone viral. In the video, Shehnaaz was heard saying, “Tauda kutta Tommy sada kutta, kutta.” Infact, she will also be seen recreating the dialogue with birthday boy Salman Khan.

Jacqueline and Raveena will be seen giving a surprise to Salman by arriving on the sets for his birthday bash.

From amazing dance performances to various games, all four celebrities ensured to make Salman’s birthday extremely grand and special.

Earlier, there were reports that Salman Khan’s birthday will low-key this year owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There will be no grand party and no swarm of fans outside his home. As per the reports ‘Bhaijaan’ will be celebrating his 55th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Prabhudheva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Salman will be seen reuniting with Disha Patani in the movie after ‘Bharat’. It also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles. Apart from this, Salman has also announced, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde. He also has ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman Khan will also be making special appearance in SRK’s Pathan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.