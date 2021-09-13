Salman Khan to drop ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’? Reason is Radhe

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been much abuzz among audience and is in news ever since it was announced. The project was supposed to be written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It was said that Farhad Samji of Housefull 4-fame will direct it.

However, according to latest rumours, Salman Khan and the makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali are rethinking about the project. If the grapevine is to be believed, the superstar might shelve one of his most ambitious films.

Earlier, there were reports that makers will be changing the title of the film but now there are speculations that the whole project is getting cancelled.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the reason behind makers shelving Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is the poor response of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. “The picture of false bravado that Salman projects in public is not what he feels. In truth, the response to Radhe has shaken up Salman as much as the failure of Zero stunned Shah Rukh Khan. Salman is not in a hurry to start another project. The ominously titled Antim maybe Salman’s only release in 2022 followed by Tiger 3 in 2023,” a source was quoted saying to the newsportal.

Makers are yet make an official announcement regarding it.

The plot of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali went viral recently. The story basically revovles around a family that believes in the oneness of God. Apparently the source for the plot is Salman Khan’s own family. Earlier, a source informed Bollywood Hungama about the story of the movie and said, “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour.”

Salman Khan’s other projects

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has other interesting projects in his sleeves including — Tiger 3, Antim and a couple of cameos. He is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey along with Katrina Kaif. After returning to India, Salman also has Bigg Boss 15’s shoot schedule. The show will reportedly air from October 1st week.