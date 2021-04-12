Salman Khan to launch Mahesh Babu’s ‘Major’ teaser today

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be launching the Hindi teaser of upcoming Tollywood movie ‘Major’. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major will mark Mahesh Babu’s debut in production.

While the Hindi teaser will be launched by Salman, the Telugu teaser will be launched by actor Mahesh Babu and the Malayalam version by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on April 12.

Major will star Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role. Sesh took to Instagram on Sunday, to make the teaser announcement: “3 Superstars come together to launch #MajorTeaser in 3 Languages! HONOURED! @urstrulymahesh sir backed this project from day one. #Telugu @beingsalmankhan bhai for launching the #Hindi Teaser & @therealprithvi sir for the #Malayalam version. Thank you for the grace.”

‘Major’ is a biographical drama based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life while rescuing hostages during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008. “Major” is set to release on July 2.

The film also stars Shobhita Dhulipala as an NRI Pramoda, trapped as a hostage. Sobhita Dhulipala on Friday unveiled her look in the upcoming film Major. Introducing her character on Instagram with an image, Sobhita captioned: “I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm. I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby.”