Salman Khan to perform at the Riyadh Festival 2021?

Hyderabad: Speculations are rife that Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been invited to the Riyadh Festival 2021 and social media has been afloat with rumours that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman himself invited the Dabbang of Bollywood.

According to sources from Riyadh, who are familiar with the happenings of the event, Salman Khan will be performing in the grand festival on December 9 and 10.

Even though no official statement from the Saudi government or Salman Khan’s management was found yet, an event manager from Riyadh confirmed to Siasat.com that Salman Khan has indeed been invited to the Riyadh Festival by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Speculations have been in the air ever since the General Chairman of the Authority of Entertainment, Turki Alalshikh posted a promotional video of the Riyadh Festival in September which featured a clip of Salman Khan.

ننتظركم بإذن الله يوم ٢٠ اكتوبر في حفل افتتاح ومسيرة #موسم_الرياض … تفاصيل الموسم سيعلن عنها في المؤتمر الصحفي يوم ٤ اكتوبر ان شاءالله … مفاجآت كبيرة وغير مسبوقة … وحشتونا ❤️🇸🇦🔥💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/R4c3oBWkI4 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 25, 2021

According to the Arab News, the season will host 7,500 events, including 70 Arab concerts, six international concerts, 10 international exhibitions, 350 theatre performances, 18 Arab plays and six international plays, in addition to one free-wrestling championship, two international matches, 100 interactive experiences, 200 restaurants and 70 cafes, all catering to a range of tastes and age groups.