Salman Khan to play Sikh cop in his own ‘Sacred Games’

Mumbai: Gangster dramas are the new ‘in’ thing after Sacred Games became an instant hit among viewers. And there’s no denying that Sacred Games took the movie buffs especially the ‘thriller’ genre fans by storm. From Saif Ali Khan playing a no-nonsense Sikh Cop to a Marathi Gangster played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the ‘binge watching’ gangster drama won million hearts. And, now as per Bollywood Hungama report, superstar Salman Khan too is all set to come up with a project like ‘Sacred Games’.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan will be seen playing a no nonsense Sikh Cop in director Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming gangster drama, Antim: The Final Truth, which stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as a Marathi Gangster.

If this report turns out true, the movie will surely be an added bonus and surprise to Bhaijaan’s as well as Sacred Games fans.

Details about Salman Khan’s upcoming gangster drama

We all know that Salman Khan has already played a cop in a couple of movies like Dabangg. Speaking about Salman’s character, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “The cop being Sikh is the sole reason for Salman to do Antim, as he hasn’t done a character like this before. He is beefing up, increasing his beard as he will be seen playing a tough, intense and real Sikh cop, and wear the turban too”.

Source further added that Salman Khan this time will be playing a cop character which is more real unlike his other cop roles which are more commercial and heroic.

Speaking about Aayush Sharma’s character, the source further added, “It’s more like Salman’s version of a Sikh Cop and A Marathi Gangster minus the abuses and vulgar scenes of Sacred Games. He is attempting to make an intense gangster film this time around and trying to play a rather mature character that blends well with his age. However, his cop is more of a supporting character as the entire story revolves around brother in law, Aayush Sharma’s gangster.”

Antim: The Final Truth

As per Spotboye report, he movie on floors on Sunday. It began with Aayush Sharma shooting a chase sequence on the streets of Pune, while Salman is expected to join the cast from Dec first week. The movie is the official adaptation of Marathi Hit, Mulshi Pattern.

Other professional commitments of Salman Khan includes Prabhudheva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani. He then has ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ which stars south siren, Pooja Hegde. It will be helmed by Farhad Samji.

Besides, the superstar is busy hosting popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ these days.