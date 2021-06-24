Salman Khan to Prabhas: List of 20 actors & their real names you probably didn’t know

There are many stars in the Indian film industry, from Dilip Kumar to Big B to Akshay Kumar whose real names are not known to their fans

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 24th June 2021 4:48 pm IST
From top L to R (Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Prabhas), Bottom L to R (Kiara Advani, Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty) [Photo : Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian celebrities often change their names either for astrological reasons or as advised by their directors, producers to adopt an attractive screen name, one which won’t be easily forgotten by the audience. Like how writers get a pen name, artists(actors & actresses) also take a stage name or screen name.

The main reason behind choosing the screen name is that it should be memorable, unique in the industry, to gain popularity and in some case because of the luck factor. For example, the born name of superstar Amitabh Bachchan is Inquilaab Shrivastava and Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan is Abdul Rashid Salim.

Well, there are many stars in the Indian film industry, from Dilip Kumar to Big B to Akshay Kumar whose real names are not known to their fans. Here we have compiled a list of Indian stars who are popularly known by their stage name than the actual name. Their birth names are slightly or drastically different from the names they are known by today. Take a look.

Celebrities’ Real Names

  1. Amitabh Bachchan — Inquilab Srivastava
  2. Rajnikanth — Shivaji Rao Gaikwad
  3. Rekha — Bhanurekha Ganeshan
  4. Tabu — Tabassum Fatima Hashmi
  5. Sunny Leone — Karenjit Kaur Vohra
  6. Akshay Kumar — Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia
  7. John Abraham — Farhan Abraham
  8. Katrina Kaif — Katrina Turquotte
  9. Ajay Devgn — Vishal Veeru Devgan
  10. Tiger Shroff — Jai Hemant Shroff
  11. Prabhas — Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati
  12. Ranveer Singh — Ranveer Singh Bhavnani
  13. Shilpa Shetty — Ashwini
  14. Kiara Advani — Alia Advani
  15. Anushka Shetty — Sweety Shetty
  16. Jackie Shroff — Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff
  17. Preity Zinta — Preetam Zinta Singh
  18. Mallika Sherawat — Reema Lamba
  19. Bhumika Chawla — Rachna Chawla
  20. Sridevi — Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapam
  21. Salman Khan — Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan
  22. Dilip Kumar — Muhammad Yusuf Khan
  23. Chunky Pandey — Suyush Sharat Chandrakant Deshpandey

How many of these surprised you? Let us know in the comments section below.

