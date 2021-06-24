Salman Khan to Prabhas: List of 20 actors & their real names you probably didn’t know

Mumbai: Indian celebrities often change their names either for astrological reasons or as advised by their directors, producers to adopt an attractive screen name, one which won’t be easily forgotten by the audience. Like how writers get a pen name, artists(actors & actresses) also take a stage name or screen name.

The main reason behind choosing the screen name is that it should be memorable, unique in the industry, to gain popularity and in some case because of the luck factor. For example, the born name of superstar Amitabh Bachchan is Inquilaab Shrivastava and Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan is Abdul Rashid Salim.

Well, there are many stars in the Indian film industry, from Dilip Kumar to Big B to Akshay Kumar whose real names are not known to their fans. Here we have compiled a list of Indian stars who are popularly known by their stage name than the actual name. Their birth names are slightly or drastically different from the names they are known by today. Take a look.

Celebrities’ Real Names

Amitabh Bachchan — Inquilab Srivastava Rajnikanth — Shivaji Rao Gaikwad Rekha — Bhanurekha Ganeshan Tabu — Tabassum Fatima Hashmi Sunny Leone — Karenjit Kaur Vohra Akshay Kumar — Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia John Abraham — Farhan Abraham Katrina Kaif — Katrina Turquotte Ajay Devgn — Vishal Veeru Devgan Tiger Shroff — Jai Hemant Shroff Prabhas — Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati Ranveer Singh — Ranveer Singh Bhavnani Shilpa Shetty — Ashwini Kiara Advani — Alia Advani Anushka Shetty — Sweety Shetty Jackie Shroff — Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff Preity Zinta — Preetam Zinta Singh Mallika Sherawat — Reema Lamba Bhumika Chawla — Rachna Chawla Sridevi — Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapam Salman Khan — Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan Dilip Kumar — Muhammad Yusuf Khan Chunky Pandey — Suyush Sharat Chandrakant Deshpandey

