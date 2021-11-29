Salman Khan to promote Antim in Hyderabad this week

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim The Final Truth box office journey has started on a good note. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial is receiving a positive response from the critics as well as audience.

Now, according to a latest report in Times Of India, Salman Khan will be commencing a nation-wide city tour from today, November 29 to ‘Antim’. His first destination will Ahmedabad followed by Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Indore. It is being said that he will complete the tour this week.

Speaking to the newsportal, Salman Khan said, “It is important that we reach out to the audience this time. Besides, in the earlier days we used to promote films after the release, but that practice stopped in the recent past.”

More details about his event in Hyderabad is still awaited.

Antim Total Box Office Collection

Antim had released on last Friday with opening collections of around ₹4.25-4.5 crore. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 6.03 crore, according to a tweet by Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The tweet read, “#Antim India Nett Box Office, Witnesses GROWTH on Saturday, Day 1 – 4.81 cr., Day 2 – 6.03 cr, Total – 10.84 cr, #SalmanKhan #AayushSharma.” With this, the total weekend collection is standing at Rs 17 crore.

Day 1 – ₹ 4.81 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 6.03 cr

Total – ₹ 10.84 cr#SalmanKhan #AayushSharma — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 28, 2021

Antim is an adaptation of the Zee5 Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. Marking her debut in Bollywood, Mahima Makwana plays the female protagonist role in the film.