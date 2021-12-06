Salman Khan to remove Jacqueline from Dabangg concert in Riyadh

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for the ongoing extortion and money laundering controversy since a few days. And now, it seems like her troubles are growing by the hour. Amid this, a latest report has been doing rounds which states that superstar Salman Khan is planning to oust the Race actress from his upcoming Da-bangg concert.

The show is set to take place on December 10 in Riyadh where Jacqueline was set to perform along with other B-town stars and singers.

A report in Bollywood Hungama says that travelling restrictions may be imposed on Jacqueline given the new developments in the case. A source was quoted saying to the newsportal, “Jacqueline is in trouble, serious trouble. She is likely to be called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for a number of times in the coming weeks and may even be restricted from travelling out of Mumbai. Salman is looking at replacing Jacqueline for the Riyadh concert.”

On Sunday, Jacqueline was reportedly stopped at the Mumbai airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular). It is being reported that the actress, who wanted to go to Dubai for a show, will now be taken to Delhi for questioning.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who recently wrapped the promotions for Antim, announced the return of Da-Bangg tour. The star-studded tour will be touring Saudi Arabia and will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, Guru Randhawa and Aayush Sharma.

Sharing a poster on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, “Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded is coming to Riyadh with a bangg on 10th Dec 2021! Are you ready for the biggest event of the year?”