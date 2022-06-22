Salman Khan to romance Samantha? Movie details inside

Hyderabad: Bollywood‘s 2005 blockbuster ‘No Entry’ is all ready to get a sequel ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in triple roles. As reported earlier, the film will have 10 leading ladies to be cast against the leading trio.

Several actresses’ names are popping up on the rumored list and now the latest to join is Tollywood diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Yes, you read that right!

According to a report in Bollywood Life, there is a high chance that we see Salman Khan romancing Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a source close to the production said, “The makers are eyeing top South actresses and currently the team is considering Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, and Tamannaah Bhatia for the part.”

Well, if the source is to be believed, then it will surely be a treat for Tollywood fans as the film will be going on floors in October or November. ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ will be directed by Anees Bazmee and will be produced by Boney Kapoor.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3’s release and has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in the making too. Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the other hand is getting ready for Yashoda and Kushi.