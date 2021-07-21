Salman Khan unergoes intense physical training for ‘Tiger 3’

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 21st July 2021 1:17 pm IST
Salman Khan unergoes intense physical training for 'Tiger 3'
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s latest Instagram post is a proof of the fact that he is preparing hard for his role in his most anticipated film ‘Tiger 3’.

Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a video of his work out session at a gym. In the clip, he can be seen working on his bicpes.

“I think this guy is training for Tiger 3,” Salman captioned the video.

Salman’s post has left his fans super impressed.

“Oh my god… can’t wait to see your transformation,” a user commented.

“Amazing,” another one wrote.

For the unversed, ‘Tiger 3’ is the third film in the successful ‘Ek Tha Tiger franchise’.

Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few days ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiseled physique, hinting that it’s his new look for ‘Tiger 3’.

