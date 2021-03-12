Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan and her son to comeback on Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: After winning millions of hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan again grabbed audience’ attention with her amazing performance as challenger in the 14th season of the controversial show.

Arshi, who recently bought a new own flat in Mumbai, claims that superstar Salman Khan asked her to return on the next season of the show, Bigg Boss 15. He also urged her to get her ‘son’, the soft toy called Sheru that she got inside Bigg Boss 14.

If you follow Arshi Khan on Instagram, you must have seen posts and video of Arshi Khan with her Sheru. She even shares reels with her soft toy on her social media handle.

Arshi revealed that it was at the Bigg Boss 14 after party that Salman told her to be back on the show.

What did Salman Khan say to Arshi Khan?

Talking to The Times of India, Arshi said, “A little girl had come to attend the after party and she wanted Sheru from me. So, Salman sir asked me to give her Sheru, but I refused. I told him, Sheru is my son and I can’t part with him. Salman sir smiled and said, ‘oh, so you have become a mother now!’ He went on to tell me that, ‘Keep the emotions of a mother always inside you and come back on the next season of the show with your son.”

After having participated in Bigg Boss 11 , Arshi entered Bigg Boss 14 in December on the mid-season finale of the show as a challenger. If she bounces back again on the 15th season it is sure that she will hearts again with her antics.