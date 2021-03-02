Salman Khan wants his ‘significant other’ Iulia Vantur to learn Urdu

Mumbai: For the longest time now, rumours of superstar Salman Khan dating Romanian model-turned-actress, Iulia Vantur have been coming in and she is often seen with the superstar and his family.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur (Twitter)

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur’s relationship

The rumours of Salman being quite close with lulia still rides high on the internet. The reports of their alleged relationship received the much-needed push, after pictures of lulia spending time at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse during lockdown surfaced on the internet.

And now, Salman Khan wants his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia to learn Urdu. The information was revealed by Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan, who was introduced to the Romanian beauty at a party after the season finale.

Arshi Khan is known for speaking in Urdu in most of her interactions with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss and he was apparently quite impressed with her accent.

What did Arshi Khan say?

Arshi told SpotboyE about their interaction at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, and said, “When we were partying in the chalet, Salman sir introduced me to Iulia and while introducing, he told her, ‘Ye Arshi hai aur inki Urdu bahut acchi hai. Iulia main chahta hoon tum bhi Urdu sikho (This is Arshi and she speaks Urdu very well. Iulia, I would like you to also learn Urdu)’. It’s a beautiful language to learn. Although he also pulled my leg as he used to do on Weekend Ka Vaar, I was very happy to learn that he likes my Urdu.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is now gearing up to shoot his next with Shah Rukh Khan. Salman has a special appearance in SRK-starrer Pathan. He also has “Tiger 3”, the next chapter in the action-thriller franchise of Tiger, also backed by YRF. The movie will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as spy agents Tiger and Zoya.