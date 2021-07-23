Salman Khan, with folded hands, apologises to Athiya Shetty on screen [Video]

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan’s celebrity talk show Pinch 2’s first episode is out. His brother and superstar Salman Khan appeared as a guest on the premiere episode where he divulged many details about his personal and professional life. During a rapid-fire round, Arbaaz shared the name of the Bollywood actress that Salman doesn’t follow on Instagram.

Arbaaz then went on to give Salman Khan a choice between three names of three Bollywood divas and asked him, which among them does he not follow. The conversation went, “Aapke 117 million followers hai social media pe, lekin aap Twitter mein sirf 24 ko follow karte ho, aur Instagram mein 25 ko. Main aapko 3 naam de raha hoon, isme se aapko batana hai ke aap Instagram mein kisse follow nahin karte.”

The three choices Arbaaz read out were Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty and Sangeeta Bijlani, to which the Radhe actor replied if it is Sangita whom he is not following. When Arbaaz points out that it is the incorrect answer, Salman’s second guess and the correct one is Athiya.

Salman Khan, with folded hands, looks towards the camera and apologises to the young actress and says, “Sorry Athiya, I am going to follow you now.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Pinch is the show where celebrities laugh, and also react to mean tweets. Other guests who are going to be a part of Pinch 2 are Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has Mahesh Manjrekar dirctorial Antim: The Final Truth and Tiger 3, which is a sequel to his 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai in his pipeline.